StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of RMCF stock opened at $7.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.75 million, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $10.36.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 16.57%.

In other news, CEO Bryan J. Merryman sold 27,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $220,795.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Ryan R. Mcgrath sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $34,863.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 18,872 shares of company stock worth $149,453 and have sold 33,858 shares worth $271,539. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMCF. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 83,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (Get Rating)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 450 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.