StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MDWD. Aegis lowered their target price on shares of MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediWound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

Get MediWound alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $2.19 on Monday. MediWound has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $6.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $72.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.40.

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $5.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MediWound will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediWound Company Profile (Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.