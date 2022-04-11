StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $27.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.37.
Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $19.39 million for the quarter.
Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Westwood Holdings Group (WHG)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.