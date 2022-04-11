StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $27.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $19.39 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 20,798 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 252,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 15,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 21.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

