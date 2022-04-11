StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.
CHMG opened at $46.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.21. Chemung Financial has a 1-year low of $41.42 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $217.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.07.
In related news, Director Denise V. Gonick sold 800 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $36,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Chemung Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Chemung Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 7,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.
Chemung Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.
