StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

CHMG opened at $46.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.21. Chemung Financial has a 1-year low of $41.42 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $217.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.07.

Chemung Financial ( NASDAQ:CHMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Denise V. Gonick sold 800 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $36,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Chemung Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Chemung Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 7,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.