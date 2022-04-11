Stifel Nicolaus Increases Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target to $18.00

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Oilfield Services currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.34.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 2.61. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.08.

Liberty Oilfield Services ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $683.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $83,800,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,276,673 shares of company stock valued at $84,460,027. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 21.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,556,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,272,000 after acquiring an additional 45,567 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,700,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,194,000 after acquiring an additional 526,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,415,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after acquiring an additional 41,255 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 31.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,273,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,580,000 after acquiring an additional 540,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

