Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target to $18.00

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Oilfield Services currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.34.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average is $12.08. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $683.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $83,800,406.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,276,673 shares of company stock valued at $84,460,027. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,556,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,272,000 after purchasing an additional 45,567 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,700,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,194,000 after purchasing an additional 526,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,415,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,430,000 after purchasing an additional 41,255 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,273,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,580,000 after purchasing an additional 540,508 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

