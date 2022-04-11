Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Purchases 212 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $8.81 on Monday, hitting $281.05. The stock had a trading volume of 22,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,076. The business has a 50 day moving average of $287.49 and a 200 day moving average of $322.63. The stock has a market cap of $100.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.20 and a 12-month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.44.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

