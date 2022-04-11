Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Makes New Investment in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000.

Several brokerages have commented on SFM. StockNews.com downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.78. 50,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,762. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average of $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.34.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $408,917.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 64,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $2,093,696.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,946 shares of company stock worth $3,416,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

