Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Invests $30,000 in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 700 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the third quarter worth $3,331,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. raised its holdings in UiPath by 84.1% in the third quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 301,432 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $15,858,000 after acquiring an additional 137,697 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in UiPath by 68.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,718 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 27,178 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in UiPath by 726.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 109,107 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 95,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath in the third quarter valued at $70,847,000. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PATH shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $57.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $2,835,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 152,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,729,067 over the last three months.

PATH stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.01. 805,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,079,899. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 58.91%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

