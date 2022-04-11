Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,050 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 99,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $949,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,616. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.06. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $57.08 and a 12-month high of $63.67.

