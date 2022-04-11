Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Buys 600 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 86.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:LIT traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.65. The stock had a trading volume of 27,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,023. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.36. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $57.90 and a 12 month high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

