Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Buys 1,350 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 168.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 58.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 65,174 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 45,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ARKF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,120. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average of $39.43. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $55.95.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.