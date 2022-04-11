Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Boosts Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 459.2% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.59. The stock had a trading volume of 119,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,616. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $33.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.51.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

