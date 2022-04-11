Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,962,000 after purchasing an additional 82,358 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,966,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,387,000 after acquiring an additional 82,314 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,460,000 after acquiring an additional 27,191 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 9.7% in the third quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,283,000 after acquiring an additional 166,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,502,000 after acquiring an additional 60,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $1,609,745.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total value of $6,717,741.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,710 shares of company stock valued at $25,774,825. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.86.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.08. The stock had a trading volume of 45,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,099. The company has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.03. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $111.34 and a 52 week high of $166.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.87%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

