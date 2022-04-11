State Street (NYSE:STT) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on STT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on State Street from $130.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.
STT opened at $84.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.90. State Street has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 365.3% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 321,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,002,000 after buying an additional 252,336 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 12.2% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 106,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,290,000 after buying an additional 11,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 39,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.
About State Street (Get Rating)
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
