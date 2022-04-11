State Street (NYSE:STT) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on STT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on State Street from $130.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

STT opened at $84.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.90. State Street has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 365.3% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 321,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,002,000 after buying an additional 252,336 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 12.2% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 106,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,290,000 after buying an additional 11,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 39,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

