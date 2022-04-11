State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,319 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 16.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 0.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Ashland Global stock opened at $99.45 on Monday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.93 and a 52 week high of $110.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

ASH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ashland Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.88.

Ashland Global Profile (Get Rating)

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.