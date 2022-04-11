State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,172 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,455 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 106.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFR. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.70.

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $139.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.55 and a 200-day moving average of $133.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.38%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

