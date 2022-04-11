State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 11.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 17.0% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $214.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -714.93 and a beta of 1.30. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $249.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.54.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $84.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total transaction of $701,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total transaction of $431,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,938 shares of company stock valued at $15,536,182 over the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.33.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

