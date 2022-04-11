State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 28,007 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,007 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Xerox were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Xerox by 358.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Xerox by 183.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Xerox by 13.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Xerox by 100.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 30,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Xerox by 22.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $19.19 on Monday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $25.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.65.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.09%.

XRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

