State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $3.41 Million Investment in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 133,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in EVO Payments by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,634,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,716,000 after purchasing an additional 20,990 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in EVO Payments by 9.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EVO Payments by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,574,000 after purchasing an additional 26,379 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EVO Payments by 10.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in EVO Payments by 13,523.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory S. Pope purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.61 per share, with a total value of $452,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EVOP opened at $22.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -554.25, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average of $23.34. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $30.46.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $133.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVOP. Northcoast Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EVO Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

