State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $3.35 Million in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 44,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $218,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $761,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,316. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $59.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $83.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.46.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

