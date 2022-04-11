State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Chewy were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3,636.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 74.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Chewy by 1,538.5% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHWY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.55.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $43.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.93 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.41. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $97.74.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 131.33%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.