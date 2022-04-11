State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 41,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

GOOD stock opened at $22.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.53. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $862.86 million, a PE ratio of -186.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a $0.1254 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,250.00%.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

