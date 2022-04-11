State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $37.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.65.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg purchased 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $985,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $3,684,093.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,593 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

