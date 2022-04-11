Starlink Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.99 Million (STARL)

Starlink (STARL) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Starlink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Starlink has traded 34.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Starlink has a market capitalization of $122.82 million and $10.99 million worth of Starlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Starlink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00043799 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.01 or 0.07367176 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,826.55 or 1.00058221 BTC.

Starlink Profile

Starlink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,979,172,029,858 coins. Starlink’s official Twitter account is @StarLink_So

According to CryptoCompare, “The core objective of StarLinkNetwork is to build a global search for both a centralized world and a decentralized world. StarLinkNetwork will present all the content of the centralized world and decentralized world in search results, let more users experience boundless search engine, permit more users to obtain the transaction data, on-chain data, on-chain resources and other information of the decentralized world more conveniently, and give more users access to more objective search results brought by StarLinkNetwork. “

Starlink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.