Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $1,236,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In related news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.00. 1,620,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,526. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.94. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.62 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.