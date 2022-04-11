STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 434.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $41.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.43 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.98.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STAG. StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $600,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,400,750 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

