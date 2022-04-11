Stacks (STX) Market Cap Reaches $1.50 Billion

Stacks (STX) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, Stacks has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00002820 BTC on major exchanges. Stacks has a total market cap of $1.50 billion and approximately $19.37 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stacks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,877.71 or 0.11954361 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.39 or 0.00211722 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.24 or 0.00186861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00043799 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00039931 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001011 BTC.

About Stacks

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,307,881,017 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.