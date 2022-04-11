StableXSwap Market Cap Reaches $9.68 Million (STAX)

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One StableXSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StableXSwap has a total market cap of $9.68 million and $153.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,495.35 or 1.00139620 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00061726 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00024131 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001957 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000781 BTC.

STAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap . The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

