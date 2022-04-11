STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) will post $59.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.10 million and the highest is $60.35 million. STAAR Surgical posted sales of $50.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year sales of $295.00 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $367.77 million, with estimates ranging from $360.00 million to $378.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.21 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 11.84%. STAAR Surgical’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STAA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $68,799.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 45,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 26,367 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STAA traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.11. The company had a trading volume of 9,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,919. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.60. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

