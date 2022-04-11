Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. US Capital Advisors raised Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Southwestern Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.31.

Shares of SWN opened at $8.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.19. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $8.10.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

