Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $57.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $70.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SAH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonic Automotive from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sonic Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.67.

SAH opened at $41.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.20. Sonic Automotive has a 52 week low of $38.64 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.55.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 12.38%.

In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $143,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,649,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,563,000 after buying an additional 522,895 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 125.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,327,000 after purchasing an additional 267,763 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 291,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,398,000 after purchasing an additional 143,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,191,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,289,000 after purchasing an additional 141,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 125,883 shares during the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

