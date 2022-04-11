SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SomaLogic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SomaLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SomaLogic.

Get SomaLogic alerts:

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01).

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLGC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. assumed coverage on SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SomaLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGC. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at $153,501,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,831,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,507 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at $72,190,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at $65,995,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,142,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,222,000 after acquiring an additional 170,500 shares during the period. 44.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGC traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.83. 699,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,496. SomaLogic has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $14.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35.

About SomaLogic (Get Rating)

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SomaLogic (SLGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SomaLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SomaLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.