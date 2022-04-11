Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,960 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 38.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 362,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,478,000 after acquiring an additional 100,655 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth about $2,320,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,339,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,952,000 after buying an additional 569,660 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 13,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 25.0% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 85,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after buying an additional 17,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $85.52 on Monday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $90.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.55. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

SQM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.56.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (Get Rating)

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.