Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SNPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap One presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.38.

Snap One stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.00. Snap One has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $273.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.27 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap One will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Snap One by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,723,000 after purchasing an additional 162,279 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Snap One by 2,114.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Snap One by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 13,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Snap One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

