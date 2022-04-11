Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,156 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 51.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

SNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.40.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $208.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

About Snap-on (Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.