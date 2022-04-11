Smith Group Asset Management LLC Takes $39,000 Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 810 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNV. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,903 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 837.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 768,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 686,300 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 942,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,351,000 after purchasing an additional 469,525 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,918,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $12,595,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SNV traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.54. 8,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,588. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.42 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

In other Synovus Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

