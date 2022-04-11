Smith Group Asset Management LLC Takes $126,000 Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth $2,233,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 318,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,582,000 after acquiring an additional 57,693 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 413,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,870,000 after acquiring an additional 11,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.67.

WAT traded down $5.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $307.04. 4,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,254. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $295.70 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.82.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

