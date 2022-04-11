Smith Group Asset Management LLC Sells 97 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MEDP traded down $4.49 on Monday, hitting $160.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,876. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.48. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.80 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.79.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

