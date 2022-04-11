Smith Group Asset Management LLC Sells 97 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VAC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

VAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.60.

VAC stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,604. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.07 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.49. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $133.49 and a 52 week high of $183.35.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.29. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.53%.

In other news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $993,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $155,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

