Smith Group Asset Management LLC Sells 52 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GS traded up $2.10 on Monday, reaching $323.49. 109,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,280. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $341.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.02. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $308.20 and a 12 month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

