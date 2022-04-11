Smith Group Asset Management LLC Sells 215 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Shares of Malibu Boats stock traded up $1.35 on Monday, hitting $52.07. 3,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,263. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.61. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $89.27.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $263.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MBUU shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

About Malibu Boats (Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.