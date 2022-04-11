Smith Group Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.4% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.7% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 53,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

MC stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,594. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.05. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $425.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.74 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 85.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

In other Moelis & Company news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $293,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,619,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,121 shares of company stock worth $4,058,022. 8.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Moelis & Company from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

