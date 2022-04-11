Smith Group Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,140 Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,920 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 400.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

BSBR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average is $6.25.

Banco Santander (Brasil) ( NYSE:BSBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 14.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.0578 per share. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is 57.50%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BSBR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

About Banco Santander (Brasil) (Get Rating)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.