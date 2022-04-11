Smith Group Asset Management LLC Has $452,000 Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 100.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth $1,126,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 68.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 66.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth $94,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.70, for a total value of $1,428,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total value of $3,293,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,054 shares of company stock worth $36,480,864. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.67. 134,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,179,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.63. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.01 and a 12 month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRNA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Argus decreased their price target on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.86.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

