Smith Group Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 47.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Omnicell by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 0.8% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ OMCL traded down $0.72 on Monday, hitting $123.25. 5,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,085. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.57 and a 200 day moving average of $157.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.81 and a twelve month high of $187.29.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $311.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

OMCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.71.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

