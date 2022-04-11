Smartshare 24 Hour Volume Hits $24,661.00 (SSP)

Smartshare (SSP) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. In the last week, Smartshare has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Smartshare has a total market cap of $278,483.89 and approximately $24,661.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00075429 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00010396 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000199 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

