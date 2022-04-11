SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) PT Set at €40.00 by Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2022

Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($47.25) price target on SMA Solar Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

S92 opened at €43.08 ($47.34) on Thursday. SMA Solar Technology has a 52 week low of €25.10 ($27.58) and a 52 week high of €51.15 ($56.21). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €34.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of €37.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87.

About SMA Solar Technology (Get Rating)

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.