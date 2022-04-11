SlateStone Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,311,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,941. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average is $50.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. OTR Global upgraded Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.18.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

