SlateStone Wealth LLC Purchases 967 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,238 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.23.

TGT stock traded up $5.15 on Friday, hitting $233.34. 6,631,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,469,986. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $184.00 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $107.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $809,159.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,159 shares of company stock valued at $15,333,147. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.